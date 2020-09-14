Auxier Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 93,544 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $165.19. 3,522,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

