Baader Bank Analysts Give Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €20.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corestate Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.20 ($43.76).

CCAP opened at €17.82 ($20.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.57. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More: What is channel trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit