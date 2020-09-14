Baader Bank Analysts Give Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corestate Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.20 ($43.76).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

CCAP opened at €17.82 ($20.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.57. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.