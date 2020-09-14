Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to report $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 8,095,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,901. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,602,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,435,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,745,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,390,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

