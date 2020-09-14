Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of BK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.96. 4,114,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,249. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

