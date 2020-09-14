Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.94 ($63.46).

BAS stock opened at €54.87 ($64.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion and a PE ratio of 47.18. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

