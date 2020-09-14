Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.94 ($63.46).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €54.87 ($64.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.18. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.87.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.