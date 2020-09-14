Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 11,571 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 11.6% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $233,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,508.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,548.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,392.60. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

