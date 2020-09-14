Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 97,609 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97,609 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

NYSE UNH traded up $7.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.57. 1,795,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The firm has a market cap of $286.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

