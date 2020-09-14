Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 66,380 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Broadcom worth $574,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 144.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.86. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.84.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,074 shares of company stock worth $247,102,407 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

