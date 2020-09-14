Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Nike worth $731,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Nike by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 46,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Nike by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Nike by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 31,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $119.28. 4,984,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,909. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

