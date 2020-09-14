Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,420,027 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,420,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

