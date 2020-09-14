Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,424,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,704 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,309,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

