Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,507,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,513,869 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,632,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,872,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,332,463. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

