Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,314,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $710,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $338,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 4,914,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,912,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

