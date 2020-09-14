Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.89% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $525,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $115.85. 1,646,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,446. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

