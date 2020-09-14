Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $835,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.80.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.11. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.