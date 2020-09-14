Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $926,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,846. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

