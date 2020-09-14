Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 116,128 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 116,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $86.63. 5,531,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

