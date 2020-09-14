Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 191,403 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,506,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $914,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

BAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,584,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,809,367. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.