Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 218,291 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,601,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Medtronic worth $605,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

