Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 220,645 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,906,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220,645 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Gilead Sciences worth $531,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $66.34. 18,779,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,585,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of -276.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

