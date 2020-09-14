Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 455,447 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 455,447 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Walmart worth $1,194,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,186,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,182. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

