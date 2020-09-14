Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 90,772 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,853,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,772 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Pfizer worth $1,303,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 84,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. 27,798,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,535,258. The company has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

