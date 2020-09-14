Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 92,311 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,871,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,311 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,305,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,123. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.