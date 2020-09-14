Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,746,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,669,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,991,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,285,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $5,461,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,968,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,913,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $312.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

