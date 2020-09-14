Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. 7,933,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,098,221. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.