Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.05 ($114.18).

Shares of CON stock opened at €93.28 ($109.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Continental has a 12 month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12 month high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

