Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,830 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,167 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,114. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.86.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.