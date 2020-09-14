Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.20 ($43.76).

Corestate Capital stock opened at €17.82 ($20.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. Corestate Capital has a twelve month low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a twelve month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.93 and a 200-day moving average of €22.57.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

