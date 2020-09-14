Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Costco Wholesale worth $632,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.92. 1,508,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

