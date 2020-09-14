CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

Shares of EVD opened at €41.80 ($49.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1 year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.48.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

