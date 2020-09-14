Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 142.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,714,000 after buying an additional 751,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,890. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.18. The company has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.