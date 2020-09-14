Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.30. 1,265,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,532. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

