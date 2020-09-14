Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $487,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $77.29. 8,147,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,183. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

