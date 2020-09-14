Cypress Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,755. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.98. The company has a market cap of $302.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

