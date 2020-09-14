Cypress Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,435,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

