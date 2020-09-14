Cypress Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,808 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,984,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

