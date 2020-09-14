Cypress Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,808 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,984,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit