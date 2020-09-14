Cypress Capital LLC Buys Shares of 32,365 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.97. 6,433,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,655,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

