Cypress Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 92,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $6,922,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $57.97. 12,925,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

