Cypress Capital LLC Invests $979,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $131.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,230,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.