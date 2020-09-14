Cypress Capital LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock remained flat at $$110.47 during trading on Monday. 578,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.