Cypress Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.80.

MCD stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.56. 2,538,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.11. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

