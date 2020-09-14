Cypress Capital LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.49. 5,168,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,435. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

