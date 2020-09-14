Cypress Capital LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.84.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 761,074 shares of company stock valued at $247,102,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.20. 1,641,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,070. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

