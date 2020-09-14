Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in August

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 80,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

