Diker Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. Expedia Group comprises 3.6% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $56,792,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $5,630,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. 2,140,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

