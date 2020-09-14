Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EMPK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063. Empire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.
About Empire Bancorp
