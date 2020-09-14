Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMPK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063. Empire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Empire Bancorp alerts:

About Empire Bancorp

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.