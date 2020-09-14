Encompass Health’s (EHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

