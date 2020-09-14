Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,721. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $80.47.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

