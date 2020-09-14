Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS ESMC remained flat at $$0.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Escalon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

